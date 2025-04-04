Baylor football's offensive line retains 4 starters

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's offensive line is shaping up during spring practice.

Baylor's offensive line returns four starters

The line, much like the rest of the team, found their footing in the second half of the regular season last year. All that work led the team to the Texas Bowl.

One big advantage for the offensive line this year — four returners to this squad. That experience brings an advantage for the upcoming season.

"For me, I feel like this is the most experienced group that I've been with so far in my collegiate career, so it's very exciting to play with the guys that I'm familiar with and who I get to play another season with," senior Sidney Fugar said.

"All five of us, you know, we spent a lot of time together. We really know each other and, there's nothing I wouldn't do for these boys, and I'm sure it's the same, same goes for me. It's definitely a luxury and I'm super excited to play with these boys in the fall," senior Omar Aigbedion said.

We will see this line in action on August 29 when the Bears take on Auburn at McLane Stadium.

