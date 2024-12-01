Baylor ends regular season with 6-game win streak

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Six wins straight — the Baylor Bears have reached new heights. It's amazing to say that considering that the Bears were 2-4, and it felt like another season had escaped Baylor nation. But the team finally put it together and finished the regular season with a dominant 45-17 win over Kansas.

"Who would have thought that we would have came back from 2-4? It's just so cool just to play through that adversity for these guys. So to come out with a win means a lot," linebacker Kyler Jordan said.

"I think God's bigger than the situations and circumstances we find ourselves in. The 2-4 start, if I'm listed as the starter or the backup. He's bigger than all of that. I couldn't be happier to be where I'm at now," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

Robertson against Kansas threw for 310 passing yards and four touchdowns.

History was also made at McLane stadium as former Franklin Lion, Bryson Washington, became the first freshman in program history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

"It was a blessing honestly. I'm so grateful for the O-line, the coaching staff and the guys just surrounded around me. These guys like pushed me to be the best I could be, Sawyer for sure, you know. I just believe like it was all in God like it was God's plan this was already written," Washington said.

Baylor Nation also celebrated senior night — for head coach Dave Aranda, he knows the journey these Baylor Bears have gone through to reach this moment.

"There's guys that have been with us for a long time. There are guys that have been with us for a little bit of time... their character and their development, their growth is just really cool to see. I think that's one of the things I love about Baylor is that Baylor can do that," Aranda said.

"Just everything the seniors have been through from the Big 12 championship to 3-9, to the 2-4 start to this season. I'm so happy for all of them. All of them play an important part on this team and to finish the game we did and to finish the season we did, it's super special," Robertson said.

The regular season is officially over and now we see what awaits Baylor for the bowl game.

