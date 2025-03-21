Watch Now
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor defeats Mississippi State to advance to the 2nd round

Baylor men's basketball
Chris Carlson/AP
Baylor forward Norchad Omier shoots over Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Baylor men's basketball
Posted

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears took the court for the NCAA Tournament against Mississippi State.

The first half is what we expected. A tough one. At the end of the first half, Baylor led 37-32. The Bears were not efficient on offense but defensively were keeping the Bulldogs at bay.

In the second half, both Baylor and Mississippi State's offense would start to pile up the scoreboard and it would go down to the wire in the final seconds of the game.

Baylor hangs on to beat Mississippi State 75-72 and advances to the second round.

Robert Wright III led the way with 21 points and and VJ Edgecombe had 16 points and five rebounds.

Baylor will face the winner of Duke/Mount St. Mary's. The second round starts on Sunday, March 22.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood