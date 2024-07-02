Waco man arrested near U.S. Mexico border identified as second suspect in murder investigation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Officials have identified 39-year-old Armando Casiano as the second suspect in the murder of 32-year-old Lee Murrow, according to an arrest affidavit.

25News first reported that Casiano was arrested at a motel near the U.S., Mexico border on June 22. This was nearly a week after his girlfriend, 39-year-old Kimisha Mathis, was arrested and also charged with the murder of Murrow.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mathis told investigators with Bellmead Police Department that Casiano had her send text messages to Murrow to try and lure him out of his home on May 14.

Officials said Casiano was hiding inside the trunk of a vehicle armed with a handgun. A physical altercation happened between Murrow and Casiano inside the vehicle— resulting in Murrow being fatally shot. It was later determined by investigators that he had been shot in his chest.

The affidavit also detailed how Mathis and Casiano allegedly dumped Murrow's body. According to officials, they first put Murrow's body in a field located in Bellmead. They then returned to that location to put Murrow's body in the trunk of the car before driving to the Brazos River, where officials said they dumped Murrow's body again.

Bellmead Police had reported Murrow missing on May 15. According to the arrrest affidavit, Murrow's body was found floating in the Brazos River on May 17.

Mathis is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a bond of $800,000. Casiano is being held on a bond of $1,000,000.