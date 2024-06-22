Police: Waco man wanted for murder arrested near U.S.- Mexico border

DONNA, Texas (KXXV) A Waco man wanted for murder out of Bellmead is awaiting extradition following his arrest at a motel in Donna, Saturday morning.

According to Donna Police Department, 39-year-old Armando Casiano Jr. has an active Homicde warrant out of the Bellmead Police Department. After receiving information from the Weslaco Police Department that Casiano was staying at the Texas Inn in Donna, officials closed off the area to arrest Casiano.

In a Facebook post, the Mayor of Donna thanked the U.S. Marshals, DPS and police for apprehending Casiano.

Casiano is in custody and is awaiting extradition, according to Donna PD.

We are working to get more details regarding the Homicide investigation regarding Casiano.