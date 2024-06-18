Woman charged with murder after body found last month in Cameron Park

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead police arrested a woman accused of murdering a man and dumping his body in the Brazos River.

25 News was first on scene May 17.

Kimisha Mathis, 39, was charged with the murder of Lee Murrow Friday, June 14. She's being held at the McLennan County Jail on a bond of $800,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mathis arrived in a vehicle at Murrow's home Tuesday, May 14. Mathis later admitted to sending electronic messages to Murrow to lure him out of his home.

Another individual, identified as a male accomplice, was waiting in the vehicle's trunk with a handgun.

After Murrow got in the car, a fight between the man and him followed. During the physical altercation, Murrow was shot and died from his injuries.

The affidavit goes on to say that Kimisha and the accomplice dumped the body in a wooded area. Afterward, they returned and put Murrow's body into the trunk, then drove to the Brazos River and dumped the body again.