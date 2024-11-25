Texas education board members talk about the Bible-infused curriculum that passed

The State of Texas will see optional Bible-infused curriculum in elementary schools after the state education board approved it Friday.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to two board members one who was for it and another who was against it.

In an 8-7 final vote, the Texas Education Board approved a new curriculum for kindergarten through fifth graders that references Christianity.

Education Board Member Tom Maynard voted to approve the Bluebonnet curriculum.

"The Good Samaritan is part of our culture — people need to understand the Bible is part of western literature," Maynard said.

It is optional, and schools will receive additional funding if adopted.

Maynard says Temple ISD has already implemented the curriculum as a pilot and has had great success.

Board Member Rebecca Bell-Metereau says she voted against it.

"I’m dismayed that our democracy has come to this. Our founders would be mortified," Bell-Metereau said.

She says she believes it’s unconstitutional and violating the establishment clause which mandates a separation of church and state.

"I believe people who voted for it may face a lawsuit. The ACLU and a number of other groups won’t accept this," Bell-Metereau said.

Maynard says he doesn’t think it’s unconstitutional.

"Most people who say that haven’t read it — if they read it, they would know that’s not the case, the Bible can be taught as moral stories," he said.

"This isn’t teaching religion in any way.”

In a statement, Gov. Abbott called the vote, "a critical step forward to bring students back to the basics of education and provide the best education in the nation".

The Bible-infused curriculum could be in the classrooms as early as next year.