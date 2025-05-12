Bill banning immigrants from buying Texas land clears the House

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — There’s a bill that could soon be heading to the governor’s desk that would restrict who could buy land in Texas. Supporters say it protects Texas, but opponents say it’s racism.

The Texas House passed Senate Bill 17 with an 85-60 vote. That bill bans land sales to people and companies in countries on the “Annual Threat Assessment List” by the Director of National Intelligence. The list outlines national security threats facing the United States.

Those countries are currently China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Supporters say it protects Texas from hostile foreign nations.

State Representative Cole Hefner, a Mt. Pleasant Republican, described the bill to the Texas Tribune as “securing Texas land and natural resources and making sure that this precious resource does not fall prey to adversarial nations and oppressive regimes that wish to do us harm.”

Opponents who voted against the bill say it’s discriminatory.

State Representative Gene Wu of Houston, who was born in China, told the Texas Tribune, “This gives the governor unfettered power to add whatever country he wants to in this bill.”

The House made a couple of amendments to the bill including one that allows lawful permanent residents to purchase land. The bill now goes to the Senate for their approval of the amendments. Then it goes to the governor’s desk.