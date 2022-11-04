Watch Now
News

Actions

Severe Storms in Central Texas: Follow updates here

Live radar.jfif
25 News
Live radar.jfif
Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 13:30:55-04

Follow the 25 News Weather Team for the latest on severe storms today in Central Texas.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines and Josh Johns will be providing updates throughout the day.

Here's the latest

(11:31 a.m.) — Tornado Watch will likely be issued for parts of Central and North Texas by early afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!

(11 a.m.) — Severe Storm Risk Increasing

Meteorologist Josh Johns also went live on Facebook mid-morning.

You can also follow 25 News for the latest updates by doing this.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019