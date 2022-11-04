Severe Storms in Central Texas: Follow updates here

Follow the 25 News Weather Team for the latest on severe storms today in Central Texas.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines and Josh Johns will be providing updates throughout the day.

Here's the latest

(11:31 a.m.) — Tornado Watch will likely be issued for parts of Central and North Texas by early afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!

(11:31am) a TORNADO WATCH will likely be issued for parts of Central and North Texas by early afternoon. Stay tuned for updates! #TXwx pic.twitter.com/vb46W5Gk1i — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) November 4, 2022

A Tornado Watch will likely be issued by early afternoon for a good portion of Central Texas. https://t.co/6OQ0lXTmk3 — Matt Hines 🌵 (@MattHinesTX) November 4, 2022

(11 a.m.) — Severe Storm Risk Increasing

SEVERE STORM RISK INCREASING:



With the arrival of morning data, we have now extended our NUMEROUS risk level to include Hill, Navarro, Limestone and Freestone counties. This is where the threat will be the highest this afternoon. ALL of Central TX remains under some risk. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/vX1PpVNokf — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) November 4, 2022

Meteorologist Josh Johns also went live on Facebook mid-morning.

