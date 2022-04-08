WATCH: Community honors Bryan father killed in mass shooting

BRYAN, Texas — One year ago, Tim Smith was shot and killed by a co-worker at the Kent Moore Cabinets mass shooting.

On April 8, his wife Skyla Smith is hosting a dedication ceremony for the Tim Smith Memorial Grove to honor her husband.

The event is open to the public and begins at 2:15 p.m. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served and a graveside balloon release conducted.

Skyla encourages anyone with a shirt featuring Tim to wear it at the ceremony.

The event will take place at 501 Industrial Blvd, Bryan, TX 77803.

For more information on the impact the shooting still has on the Brazos Valley community, please visit https://www.kxxv.com/one-year-later.

Tim is survived by his wife, daughter, and two sons.

A gallery in memoriam of Tim is also available.