Bryan PD: 'Several' victims after shooting at Bryan business, suspect at large

Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Several people have been injured after an active shooter situation at a Bryan business.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to 350 Stone City Drive.

When officers arrived, they found "several" victims, who were taken to local hospitals. Police could not confirm how many people were injured.

Bryan PD says the suspect is at large.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School was placed under lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

