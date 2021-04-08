Bryan PD: 'Several' victims after shooting at Bryan business, suspect at large

BRYAN, TX —

Several people have been injured after an active shooter situation at a Bryan business.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to 350 Stone City Drive.

When officers arrived, they found "several" victims, who were taken to local hospitals. Police could not confirm how many people were injured.

Bryan PD says the suspect is at large.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School was placed under lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

