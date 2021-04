Share Facebook

Funeral procession for Timothy Smith, who receiving a police escort to the Bryan City Cemetery. Jonathan Buck

Funeral procession for Timothy Smith being escorted by local law enforcement. Jonathan Buck

Funeral procession for Timothy Smith, victim in the Kent Moore Cabinets mass shooting. Jonathan Buck

Funeral procession for Timothy Smith arriving at the Bryan City Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. Jonathan Buck

Timothy Smith pictured with his wife on their wedding. Hannah King

Timothy Smith pictured with his expecting wife and two boys. Rebecca Fiedler

Timothy Smith prayer statue dedicated to his life and memory Hannah King

Bryan City Cemetery, where Timothy Smith will be laid to rest. Hannah King

