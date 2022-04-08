One year later: How the Kent Moore Cabinet shooting is affecting the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — April 8, 2021 started off as a normal Thursday at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Employees went to work. Some went home for lunch. Nothing out of the ordinary, right?

“We just heard a loud noise and people started running out,” said Carlos Perida, a line leader at the workplace, about a year ago.

A different employee, at the time 27-year-old Larry Bollin, had an agenda as he walked into the building and opened fire.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office 27-year-old Larry Bollin has been arrested in connection to the mass workplace shooting in Bryan.

Bollin was charged for murder as well as five counts of aggravated assault and attempted capital murder.

“I hate that it’s the world we live in,” said Johnny Price, an active shooter training instructor.

365 days later, that once-ordinary Thursday lives on in the minds of many.

“Just like a soldier or police officer who's been in a gun battle or something, it's gonna affect them,” Price said.

The shooter hurt seven victims, killed one, wounded four critically and left an immeasurable amount of grief on too many to count.

“Initially, after an event, all of us are going to have a reaction,” said Samantha Airhart-Lagarra, an assistant professor of Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Texas A&M Central Texas.

According to the National Library of Medicine, at the very least, people who have experienced a mass shooting will live with a short term increase of fear and feel as though they are less safe .

“All of these things can be pretty short term and often resolve themselves," she said. "A year later, if those things are still happening, then we're thinking about it as a PTSD reaction.”

Airhart-Larraga said that reliving the event, depression, anxiety and just not being able to function is normal after living through something as traumatic as that.

Kent Moore Cabinets posted on Facebook: “Our hearts are hurting…” that day.

It’s safe to say those feelings are still being felt today.

Airhart-Larraga says getting help is key when you’re dealing with mental health issues.

Price says being aware and prepared for life-or-death situations is vital as well, because you never know when you may find yourself in a tragic event.