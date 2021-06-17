Suspect in mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets indicted by grand jury

BRYAN, Texas — The suspect in the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury.

Larry Wayne Bollin, 27, was indicted on one count of murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Bollin killed one co-worker and wounded five others in the shooting on April 8.

Trooper Juan Tovar was also shot while trying to arrest Bollin.

