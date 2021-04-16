Friends and family gather to remember Timothy Smith, victim in Kent Moore Cabinets mass shooting

BRYAN, TX — Those closest to Timothy Smith gathered at Antioch Community Church to remember him and his impact.

Smith was killed during the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on April 8.

The Bryan man worked for Chef Tai Lee at Madden’s and was one of his go-to employees. When Madden's closed in December, Smith happily transferred to Paolo's Italian Kitchen, also owned by Lee.

The two rang in the new year together and were excited for their new journey of life.

Employees at Paolo's are now left with heavy hearts, having been impacted by their days with Smith.

“I feel for them... I feel for them," said Lee. "So those four months, that short time at Paolo’s, you know, made such a huge impact. Just imagine what he has and, you know, was able to accomplish at Madden’s for four plus years."

Skyla Smith, Timothy’s wife, shared countless stories with Pastor Tyler Hardy as they prepared for these difficult gatherings.

”Skyla, over and over again, she said, 'Tim, what he did really well was he took care of people,'" said the senior pastor for Antioch Community Church. "That’s what Tim did, so whether it was in friendship, coworkers, or his own family, he was very committed to taking care of people.”

Timothy and his wife attended service at Antioch Community Church regularly and were active with the church community.

“Many people over and over have said, 'You know, if I were to describe Tim, I would describe him as passionate,'” Pastor Hardy shared.

Smith is survived by many, including his wife, unborn child, and two sons.

“His love for his children, it’s always there, and even if he was not making enough money say, you know, summer time when things are slow, child support was his top priority. That’s why he was always working hard. He wanted to make sure he can provide for his children,” said Lee.

Timothy’s family was his number one priority. He was excited to welcome a child with his wife later this year.

It’s a tough pill to swallow realizing that child will never meet their father. But Lee and Pastor Hardy say they will be there to provide any support Skyla or the rest of the family need.

“It’s absolutely tragic that he’s not going to be able to meet that child here on earth, yet at the same time, we do believe he’ll meet that child in Heaven,” said Pastor Hardy.

Smith will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16 at Antioch Community Church.

