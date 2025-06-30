Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Memorial, vigil for Mexia graduate, Navy sailor set for tonight

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — A memorial and candlelight vigil for Angelina Resendiz will be held on Monday, June 30, at 7 p.m. in the south parking lot of Mexia High School.

Attendees are asked to wear purple or black in honor of Resendiz’s favorite colors.

Family, friends and members of the Navy gathered for Resendiz's funeral Friday, June 27.
Burial followed with full military honors.

After the funeral, a candlit vigil and memorial followed in Resendiz's hometown of Brownsville.

The vigil and memorial served to honor all lost to violence.

Back in May, Resendiz was reported missing.

Her body was found about two weeks later.

Then, another sailor was arrested, reportedly in connection with Resendiz's death.

25 News has reached out to the Naval Criminal Investigative Services for more details on the circumstances of Resendiz's death, but they have not confirmed the charges nor identity of the arrested sailor.

