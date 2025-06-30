Memorial, vigil for Mexia graduate, Navy sailor set for tonight

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — A memorial and candlelight vigil for Angelina Resendiz will be held on Monday, June 30, at 7 p.m. in the south parking lot of Mexia High School.

KXXV Memorial plans in Mexia for Angelina Resendiz

Attendees are asked to wear purple or black in honor of Resendiz’s favorite colors.

CNN Resendiz's casket is carried out during the funeral

Family, friends and members of the Navy gathered for Resendiz's funeral Friday, June 27.

Burial followed with full military honors.

ABC The vigil in Brownsville for Angelina Resendiz, the Navy sailor found dead in Virginia in early June

After the funeral, a candlit vigil and memorial followed in Resendiz's hometown of Brownsville.

ABC Attendees during the vigil for Angelina Resendiz in Brownsville.

The vigil and memorial served to honor all lost to violence.

ABC A candle from the vigil for Sailor Angelina Resendiz

Back in May, Resendiz was reported missing.

Her body was found about two weeks later.

Then, another sailor was arrested, reportedly in connection with Resendiz's death.

25 News has reached out to the Naval Criminal Investigative Services for more details on the circumstances of Resendiz's death, but they have not confirmed the charges nor identity of the arrested sailor.