Remains of missing 21-year-old Navy sailor from Central Texas found in Virginia

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The remains of Angelina Resendiz, a 21-year-old Navy seaman from Mexia, Texas, have been found near Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, according to a family spokesperson.

Resendiz had been missing since May 29, when she was last seen with another sailor. Her remains were discovered approximately 10 miles from the naval station.

Investigators were seen carrying a body from a wooded area near an elementary school around 8 p.m. Monday night.

"Angelina was a kind and compassionate young woman who brought light into our lives...her disappearance has left a void in their hearts and they refuse to let her suffering be in vain," said family publicist Kimberly Wimbish in a statement.

Esmerelda Castle, Angelina's mother, had traveled from Texas to Virginia last week to speak with police as she searched for answers amid frustration over the lack of information from authorities.

"They intrigued me for a little while, they took a lot of DNA swabs and I asked them questions but I didn't get very many answers," Castle said.

In the family's statement, Castle expressed upset about learning of her daughter's disappearance from media reports rather than official channels.

"The family demands accountability for oversight that put her life at risk...their determination is relentless — for Angelina, for all women, and for every family suffering in silence. Justice must be served," the statement continued.

Before the remains were confirmed to be her daughter's, Castle had shared a message for Angelina.

"I want to see you again; I love you. Everything is going to be okay. One way or another, we will see each other again," Castle said.

