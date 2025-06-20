NCIS provides new details on Angelina Resendiz investigation

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) says the sailor being held in pretrial confinement for the death of Culinary Specialist Seaman Angelina Resendiz has not been formally charged at this time.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, but NCIS says he is assigned to the Norfolk-based USS James E. Williams — the same ship Resendiz was assigned to.

Resendiz was last seen alive on May 29 at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk. Her body was found two weeks later in a wooded area.

Resendiz is set to arrive at Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m.. She will be received with full military honors, according to a family spokesperson.

Services are scheduled for June 27.

