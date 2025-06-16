Navy sailor in custody following death of Angelina Resendiz

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Remains believed to be those of 21-year-old Angelina Resendiz, a seaman and Mexia, Texas native, were discovered near Naval Station Norfolk after she had been missing since May 29, officials confirmed.

According to CNN, the "cause and manner of death are pending."

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has taken a sailor into custody in connection with the case. The suspect has not been publicly identified, and the charges still haven't been released to the public.

The sailor is currently being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Resendiz's mother is using a GoFundMe page to fight for justice for her daughter. She is planning to hold a vigil on June 20 in the Rio Grande Valley, the area where Resendiz grew up.

Click here for the initial details 25 News obtained about this case.