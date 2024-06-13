Youth of Mart take part in Panthers' summer workouts

MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart Panthers are hosting summer workouts at their football field. Students from seventh grade and up get to be in the weight room, get some conditioning in, and most importantly learn to work together.

"It all just circles back to being a good teammate and if you're a good teammate and usually what happens is your team's more positive and things go better," Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman said.

"Yeah, they helped me a lot and pushing me more and more. I'm learning a lot. I'm learning more plays and how to run an offense and defense and use our teammates," seventh grader DionTroy Davis said.

Members of the Panthers football team are also taking part in the workouts to prep themselves for the season and to mentor the younger participants.

"We just want to help them out the best we can. So, whenever it's time for them to shine, they already know what to do and they're already ready. I just see more people start to come more and more and then everybody just wants to work," senior DJ Rhodes said.

"They have good heart and none of them want to quit. So they're doing good," senior Cadynn Villarreal said.

The Panthers first game of the season is set to be on August 30th at home against Whitney.

