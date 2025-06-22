Youth mission group completes more than 20 home repairs across Falls County

MARLIN, Texas — More than 100 youth volunteers from U.M. ARMY traveled from Kingwood, Texas, to Falls County to complete over 20 home repair projects for low-income and disabled residents. From building wheelchair ramps to fixing roofs, the group spent a week serving the Marlin community through hands-on mission work.



Over 100 youth volunteers from U.M. ARMY traveled from Kingwood to Falls County for a week-long mission trip.

The group completed repairs on more than 20 homes, including building wheelchair ramps, porches, stairs, and fixing roofs.

Volunteers described the experience as rewarding, emphasizing service, faith, and community impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Nothing really matches the feeling of helping others,” said U.M. ARMY volunteer Justin Sagebien.

From one community to another.

A faith based mission group from Kingwood, Texas, U.M. ARMY , is helping our Marlin neighbors in need.

“They work on porches, stairs, wheelchair ramps, handrails, there is even a site where they are fixing a roof, they do a lot,” said U.M. ARMY Director Whitney Parrish.

25 News spoke to director Whitney Parrish who says more than 100 volunteers made up of mostly high schoolers and college students traveled to Falls County to help our disabled and low income neighbors.

Madison Myers U.M. ARMY

“We get to fulfill their dreams of getting a porch where they can sit and look at their backyard and watch the sky. It warms my heart just to know that we can do that and we can bring that to them,” said U.M. ARMY volunteer Emma Harlan.

The group worked on more than 20 homes during their time in Falls County.

“It’s very rewarding at the end of the day and it’s our responsibility to come out and help people like this in need and to do it through God,” said U.M. ARMY volunteer Ray Ugalde.

Something volunteers tell 25 News is hard but fulfilling.

“Even though you are working long hours and in the heat a lot and you feel tired, you just feel rejuvenated because you know that what you are doing is for a good cause,” said U.M. ARMY volunteer Aubrey Wimberly.

Serving our community - one screw at a time.

“God has given us blessings and gifts. Everyone has unique blessings and gifts so it is our responsibility to use those gifts for whatever purpose we need it for,” said Sagebien.

U.M. ARMY was in Falls County from June 15-21st.

