WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield stops by Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield made a stop in Central Texas this week.

At the local comic book store Bankston's, JBL signed autographs and took pictures with fans. The Texas native got his start in the Lone Star State. He says being able to connect with Central Texas fans gives him reason to reflect.

"It's kind of cool, you know , I come here to Bankston's and Comics and memorabilia and there's actually stuff for me here — so I guess I'm either old or something. I'm not sure what it is, but, it's pretty cool — having a fun time here and that's one of the fun things you do and there's so many people wrestling touches so many people and so many generations. It's cool to see that," Layfield said.

JBL recently was part of an event with 360 Pro Wrestling in West — speaking with fans about his career.

