Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Temple Police after man is tased multiple times

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Stacy Gordon, the sister of the man who died after being tased by Temple Police, has filed a lawsuit against Temple Police. Gordon told 25 News that officers need more education on when to deploy their taser.

The words “Justice for Billy Gordon” are written on the back of Stacy Gordon’s car. “I will see good come out of his death," Stacy Gordon said.

Her brother, Billy Gordon, was tased multiple times by a Temple Police officer during a welfare check in October, and he died. Before tasing him, the officer said Gordon was acting erratically and trying to drink dish soap.

A death report conducted by the medical examiner from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas stated Gordon died from "physiological stress" related to being tased multiple times.

The death has been ruled as a homicide, but Temple Police said that it could be non-criminal or criminal.

Billy’s sister watched the body cam video of her brother dying.

“He said, 'I love you son.’ Then he said, ‘I love you, Jesus.’ The fifth time he said, ‘Why did you kill me.’ as the breath left his body and I saw that.," Stacy Gordon said.

She said her brother was on cocaine but was an amputee and sitting on the floor. Stacy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Temple Police Department.

Stacy said, “You don’t use lethal force against someone who isn’t applying force.”

Now, she hopes some good will come out of his death, saying, “I’m going to let the lawyers do their job, and I will spread awareness everywhere I go.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.