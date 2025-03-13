Woody Butler Homes' new subdivision to add 100 homes to Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Woody Butler Homes will build 100 new houses in Lacy Lakeview.



Neighbors say they've noticed a lot of recent growth in the area and higher taxes.

Woody Butler Homes has several other subdivisions in Central Texas.

"It's just grown recently," Lary Vehue, a resident in Lacy Lakeview said.

What used to be a forest is now an empty lot on the corner of Hooks Street and Conway Drive and it will soon be a cluster of new homes in our community.

"It's a lot of homes, but it'll increase the tax base of Lacy Lakeview," Vehue said.

Lary Vehue and his wife Linda live just down the street from the construction.

"It used to be a forest area, and soon, it will be a productive tax base," Vehue said. "Maybe we can get better streets with that."

The couple has lived around Central Texas for decades.

They tell me they've only recently noticed a lot of growth in the area.

"This is just a new growth," he said.

With that growth, however, the couple tells me they've noticed taxes increasing.

"Our taxes have gone up immensely anyway since COVID. McLennan County had increased, and the city had increased."

They say they're surprised by how many homes they can fit in the area since they're used to bigger lots.

"We're used to yards," Vehue said. "When I lived in Waco we had a big yard."

LuAnne Butler with Woody Butler Homes told 25 News that right now, two houses are available to buy, and more than four homes are under construction, with two more slabs about to be poured.

When construction is complete, there will be around 100 homes.

