Woodway 911 dispatcher hailed a hero after calm demeanor during house-fire emergency call

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Woodway Public Safety Department calling their dispatcher a hero as he stayed calm during a 911 house fire call.

The police chief took to social media, claiming that a calm demeanor saved lives.

Woodway 911 Operator Dylan Eckert says, “Woodway 911. Ma’am, what’s your address? Is everyone out of the house? Not yet.”

A woman struggles to talk to the 9-1-1 dispatcher, overcome by the smoke— after her house caught on fire last Saturday on Bosque Boulevard.

“There’s a fire in my room," the caller said.

The dispatcher asks, “Where is he located?”

The caller says, “he’s in front of me.”

Woodway Public Safety took to Facebook to highlight what they called “professional dispatching,” saying they demand excellence and train constantly for such moments.

“Y’all get out of house," Eckert said.

The chief thanked his Assistant Dispatch Supervisor, Dylan Eckert, for his incredible calm demeanor in understanding the caller and for his essential role in saving lives.

“Are you out of house? I can still hear the fire alarm going off," Eckert said.

Officers reportedly responded in 93 seconds, were able to remove an elderly man from the home, and saved the animals as well.

25 News contacted Woodway Public Safety, but they weren’t available for comment today.