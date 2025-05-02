What to watch out for when looking for a roofer after hail storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — Roofers have been getting a lot of phone calls after storms pummeled Central Texas the last two weeks. 25 News talked to one roofer who reminds you to be careful when hiring a roofer.

Central Texas hail storms have hammered homes and battered roofs.

Fischer and Sons Roofing have been getting a lot of calls. Larry Fischer, owner of Fischer and Sons Roofing, says, “All the roofers are out in force as I’ve found.”

So what should you do if you suspect hail damage on your roof?

First, Fischer recommends calling a roofer.

He reminds you to always make sure the roofer is licensed, bonded and insured.

Then he says to call your insurance company.

He recommends the roofer and insurance adjuster come to your home at the same time.

Fischer says, “Have your roofer meet with an adjuster and mark up your whole roof prior to insurance adjuster coming out.”

Fischer also warns to watch for the fly-by-night roofing companies.

He says they are just trying to get a check and leave you with the damage.

Fischer says, “Be careful of people who say have you got our check yet.

There are a lot of fly-by-night roofers so get references.”

We are in the middle of severe weather season, so if you think you have damage Fischer says make sure you contact someone right away so your damage doesn’t lead to leaks.