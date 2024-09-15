What to expect at this year's Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas — “ Fall is coming, we’re wishing for a cold front and it’s going to be a true Texas experience,” said Heart O’ Texas spokesperson Melinda Adams.

As the season starts to change and Autumn is just days away, it’s a reminder of one of the most exciting events of the year in Central Texas — the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo.

“You think of Fall Texas nights and rodeos and live music…and we’re going to have all of that in one place,” said Adams.

It's set to begin on Oct. 3 and will bring a wide array of entertainment for our neighbors. Heart O’ Texas says this year’s fair will be bigger than ever with some new arrivals.

"We have extreme dogs, which are going to be like stunt dogs that will be here performing. We have added one additional night of live music, so we’re going to have an R&B night on Wednesday, Oct. 9. We have some VIP experiences out on the midway in front of the concerts and some VIP experiences here in the rodeo,” said Adams.

It’s all to benefit our community.

“We award over $300,000 in scholarships a year to Texas Youth. On top of that we bring over 500 contract labor jobs during our event, then we have over 500 hotel room nights that come in during this season,” said Adams.

With the organization preparing for months now, they say the signs of the fair and rodeo are inching closer and closer.

“As we get a little bit closer you’ll start to see the fences go up, you’ll start to see the tents go up, you’ll start to see vendors moving in and then about a week out is when you start to see it really come together,” said Adams.

The fair and rodeo will take place from Oct. 3-13 at the Extraco Events Center.

Tickets are available now here.

