'We need you more than ever': Central Texas boutiques asking community to shop local

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — They're places to go when looking for something unique to wear, or a special gift — typically, local small businesses are help Central Texans find what they need but now, they're asking for our help.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s hard for everybody — it doesn’t matter if you’re a restaurant, if you’re a boutique, you know everybody, everybody is struggling right now, and it’s very noticeable,” said owner of Urban Bliss Boutique, Carmen Robinson.

Carmen Robinson has been in the boutique business for seven years, but lately she’s seen more and more days where less and less people are walking through her doors downtown.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” she said.

This leaves her no choice but to let go of her only employee and pick up a part time job.

“I work part time, I do Amazon stuff, I do TikTok stuff, just trying to make a little bit of extra money just so I can cover my rent," Robinson said.

"It’s hard right now."

Across town on La Salle Avenue, The Junky Monkey boutique also struggled to get their clothing off the racks.

“I don’t carry any of the other clothes now, because I feel like with the economy, the inflation — I think people do not purchase as much as they used to as far as clothes,” said owner of The Junky Monkey Boutique, Jill Turner.

Turner has found more success with the vintage side of her store, but as for clothes, both owners believe online shopping is to blame.

“They take a lot of the business away from the mom and pops,” Turner said.

Robinson says she gets it — it’s often cheaper shopping online, but these boutiques are asking you to remember local businesses are the ones giving back to the community.

“It’s not the big box stores, if your kids needs a donation at school, or if you’re having a benefit for somebody like the odds of you getting a donation from Target, Shein, Temu, that’s not going to happen," Robinson said.

"It’s us — it’s the little businesses that are doing that. We need you more than ever."

