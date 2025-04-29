'We need change': Falls County neighbors urge voter turnout ahead of election day

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — As Election Day approaches, Falls County residents are urging their neighbors to vote, emphasizing that critical issues such as emergency services, infrastructure, and local leadership are at stake.



“If your vote is taken away, then your voice is taken away. I feel like your vote is your voice,” said Secretary of the Falls County Emergency Services District No.1, Tracy Dimerson

As election day comes closer - our neighbors in Falls County are stressing the importance of exercising your right to vote.

In Marlin, the city council Precinct 3 seat is up for grabs, with Melissa Mahoney taking on Terrence McDavid.

In the Rosebud-Lott ISD, several community members are running for the school board.

25 News sat down with Tracy Dimerson, longtime Falls County resident and member of the Marlin Civics Class, who says there’s a lot at stake in Saturday's election.

“Everybody should get out and vote because Marlin needs a voice again. Especially right now, more than ever, between the water crisis, the dog crisis, every crisis in Marlin right now, even the roads. It’s important that we get out and vote and express our opinions and our voice,” Dimerson said.

Neighbors tell 25 News that previous elections have greatly affected emergency services in Falls County, which currently has only two ambulances servicing the area. It's an issue that could come before voters again.

“ These are the issues that people need to be aware of because they need to know that their participation to vote can make a difference on whether or not we have an emergency service or not. We have a responsibility, a duty, and an obligation to protect each other and to make this a safe place to live, and part of that is going and voting on tough issues,” said the Director of the Marlin Public Director, Sara Payne.

The hope is that the entire community will cast a ballot for future generations.

“If they don’t, it won’t ever change, and we definitely need change in Falls County and Marlin,” Dimerson said.

The polls are set to close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

