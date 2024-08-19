'We lost a lot of things that can't be replaced': Local family loses home to fire

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We lost a lot of things that can't be replaced," said Robinson resident Michael Lerma.

Lerma woke up to the smell of smoke filling his house on Saturday — he quickly rushed his family out before heading back inside to get his dogs.

When first responders arrived, they found him passed out in the backyard from the smoke.

Eva Lerma says she was at work when the fire started.

"I saw the smoke and I was just like, 'I know that's my home Lord' — I could tell by that smoke it's gone, but protect everyone else around it," said Robinson resident Eva Lerma.

The family lost all of their belongings — including Eva’s wedding ring and two of the family dogs.

"You know, we lost everything that we had,” Michael said.

“We lost everything — memories, memorabilia, you know, pictures of our kids when they were small growing up, little things that they did in school that we'd save,"

Angela Dodd heard about the fire through social media — she's one of the many who shared the family's donation needs.

"We're going to be a donation site for them, so if you have something that you wanna bring by, you can bring it by and drop it off and we'll coordinate getting it to the family," said Launch Pad Espresso and Bakery owner Angela Dodd.

"We're very grateful for everyone," Eva said.

The Lerma family says they are overwhelmed by the support from our community, including plenty of clothes and toiletries.

"Everything you see us, that we're wearing right now was donated, all these clothes from head to toe, undergarments included, this is all donations," Michael said.

"Seeing everybody here in our community and the family, everybody is coming together for us, I have definitely been walking in that love that He wants us to show," Eva said.

The Lerma family says they are thankful for the first responders and neighbors that showed up for them on Saturday.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department says they still do not know the cause of the fire.

