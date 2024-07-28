'We all need positive self-image': Killeen hosts annual Black Art and Film Festival

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Black Art Film Festival brought together residents in the community allowing them to watch independent films.



The event featured several filmmakers and actors.

Attendees were able to connect with power-star actors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We all need positive self-image which leads to positive self-esteem," said Charles Wilson, an attendee of the Killeen Black Art and Film Festival.

Self-image positivism isn't advertised in bold red letters at this local film festival but Charles Wilson is using opportunities in his neighborhood for self-investment.

The Black Art Film Festival is a one-day event celebrating four years in Killeen.

The event showcases an array of local film artists and actors, and provides affordable classes.

"I'm leaving this interview and going start to the acting class," said Wilson.

Wilson has no desire to be an actor but uses the acting classes to help him with -

"I'm a businessman, I do business coaching and I just want to learn more about being able to express myself share my story, and be able to better communicate with other businesses that I work with," said Wilson.

While Wilson is tapping into becoming a better businessman, event organizer Lavina Sabree said it is also important for creatives, actors, and independent filmmakers in our community to have access to qualified and credible resources.

"A lot of times their voices aren't heard because they don't have the means it's not affordable. I just wanted to make sure that I give them something that they can afford and where they're able to express themselves in their creativity," said Sabree.

To help boost and uplift aspiring actors and filmmakers Sabree took the event a step further connecting with Berry Williams and Jomar Crawford actors from Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black and 50 Cent Curtis Jackson's Black Mafia Family.

Williams and Crawford who play in a film titled 'True to My Religion' at the festival said this event is needed.

"There's a lot of Tyler Perry's, a lot of Lee Daniels, and a lot of Spike Lee's out stories don't get told," said Williams.

"We were just in their shoes wanting to travel and work and wanting to work in general," said Crawford.

Sabree said she wants to be able to help filmmakers distribute their work to other places. For now, she's making a difference by offering growth and positivity.

And Wilson agrees.

"It's good for us to explore the creative side of our community," said Wilson.

