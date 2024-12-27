Waco's Pet Circle expecting more animals to be brought in as the holiday season comes to an end

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's local shelter expects more animals to be brought in after the holidays and New Year's Eve.



Many pets given as Christmas gifts will end up taken to a shelter

New Year's Eve fireworks can scare animals and cause them to run away, eventually ending up in the shelter

Make sure your pet is microchipped in case they get lost

If you want to donate, more information is here

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We do want to remind people that pets are a lifetime commitment."

A lifetime commitment—not just a holiday present.

That's how, director of animal services Melissa Sheldon, says people can treat new pets during the holidays.

"This could be due to people getting animals for Christmas and it not working out mainly with puppies, kittens and what not," she said.

She says this causes more animals to be taken to the shelter this time of year. Now more than ever, Pet Circle encourages our neighbors to come in adopt, foster or volunteer.

"We are so full," Melissa said.

Melissa tells 25 News Pet Circle is at full capacity for dogs, with nearly 200 in shelter care and 400 in foster homes. The shelter is working to get these animals their forever homes.

"We also send a lot of animals up to shelters that are not as full as us," she said. "Donating to the shelter can also help alleviate some of those costs when we send animals out of state for their future forever."

With another holiday, New Year's Eve coming up, Melissa says they're expecting another uptick in animals coming in because of fireworks.

"It can scare a lot of animals, some animals aren't scared of it, but most of them are, so trying not to take your animals with you to fireworks events because they can get scared and run away," she said.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Waco, but you should still make sure your pet is secure in case they are set off. Also, having your pet microchipped is the best way to make sure you will be reunited with them if they ever run away.

Follow Bella on social media!