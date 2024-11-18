Waco's Pat Curry sworn-in as the newest State Representative in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Pat Curry was sworn in for the District 56 House District Seat in Austin at the governor’s Mansion.

“I, Pat Curry, do swear I will execute the duties of office," Pat Curry repeated after Governor Greg Abbott .

And with that, Pat Curry became the next State Representative for District 56.

“It took a lot of hard work to get here," Curry said.

It was a small group of Curry’s friends and family inside the Governor’s Mansion, an intimate swearing-in ceremony to fill the position vacated early by Doc Anderon’s early resignation.

The Governor of Texas administered the oath.

“I’m proud to administer the oath of office to him. He’s a man I got to know on the campaign trail and one of the most hard-working candidates I’ve ever seen," Governor Greg Abbott said.

Curry said he was sworn in with his hand on the Sam Houston Bible, which the Governor uses every time the Texas Supreme Court swears him in.

After the ceremony, Curry signed all the paperwork needed to become the next state rep.

Now Curry is ready to get to work, knowing he has the Governor's full support, who will help give McLennan County a strong voice in Austin.

“We want to thank McLennan County, and I won’t let you down," Curry said.

Curry will be sworn in with the other freshmen lawmakers in the State Capital Rotunda on January 14th.