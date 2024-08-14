Waco Women Veterans Claims Clinic: Here's how to begin your benefits process

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local female veterans that filed for benefits and were denied, could now be eligible.

Here’s how to meet with someone face-to-face to get any questions answered.

Shalitha Butler retired from the Army after 20 and a half years as a military police officer.

“I enjoyed every minute of it — no regrets," Butler said.

Now, she helps other veterans at the VA apply for their benefits.

“We have a lot of women who have trauma, and they need one-on-one and closeness of someone to get claims process started," Butler said.

She is one of the people who will be at the Waco Women's Veteran Claims Clinic on August 27 at 701 Clay Avenue in Waco from 12 to 6 p.m.

You can walk in and speak to a representative, who is also a veteran, there to help — this is a clinic for female veterans to begin their veteran claims process.

"These are monetary benefits — everyone is different, and you won’t know until you come in and file a claim," said Victoria McAdoo with Veterans Affairs.

Since the federal government passed the PACT ACT in August 2022, which expanded VA benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Female veterans are eligible for more money even if they were previously denied — even veteran caregivers might be eligible for benefits.

Shalitha Butler says the claim process takes a little bit of time.

“It’s not a process that is overnight — it’s called a process for a reason," she said.

The clinic specifically for women is August 27 — they're taking reservations now, and walk-ins are also accepted.

Register using the QR code on the document below.