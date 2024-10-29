Waco woman claims police were called after she tried to foster animals

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The drama continues at the Waco Animal Shelter after a woman was denied to foster animals.

Salina McDaniel said the Waco Animal Shelter treated her like a criminal and called the police on her. McDaniel has been fostering animals since she was a child.

“It was just something that was in me," McDaniel said.

She's fostered many dogs over the years and nursed them back to health to be adopted.

“I always likes seeing the turnaround see them gain weight and make somebody else’s life happy," McDaniel said.

“The police were called and i’ve never been in trouble with the law so this was very embarrassing," McDaniel said. "I wasn’t here for trouble I was here to save a life.”

The city recently took over the shelter from the Humane Society of Central Texas.

Since then we’ve reported several stories of the animal shelter turning away foster parents and volunteers who walk dogs, clean kennels and give the dogs love.

McDaniel is trying to save as many animals has possible from being euthanized.

The Waco Chief of Staff told 25 News the police were called to escort McDaniel off the property due to the way she was interacting with the staff.

The Waco Chief of Staff told 25 News that McDaniel was told she wasn’t allowed to foster an animal that day, and it’s unclear what the future holds as far as adoption with McDaniel.

“I still want to save lives and I’ve still got a lot of love, space, and time," McDaniel said.