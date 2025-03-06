Waco unveils MKT Trail, transforming historic railway into pedestrian pathway

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of neighbors and city officials gathered in Waco Thursday morning for the grand opening of the MKT Trail.

Madison Myers MKT Trail

The 1.2-mile trail in East Waco connects neighborhoods and provides a direct link to the Brazos River trail system.

This rail-to-trail project transformed 1.2 miles of the historic Missouri Kansas Texas railway into a 12-foot-wide concrete pedestrian pathway.

“This is a prime area, this is a railway and the conversion of the railway and a utility corridor for a trail is just a creative way to address some open space and green areas that could use beautification. It also creates a sense of connectivity,” Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said.

Madison Myers MKT Trail

The trail stretches from Sherman Street to Gholson Road in East Waco.

