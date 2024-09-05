Waco Transit System incorporates new routes for local rural areas

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — A new commuter route is in place for local rural areas — neighbors in China Spring, Crawford, and McGregor now have more options.



"It would be great for me to get back here in town," said resident Bobby Grifftt.

Going to and from has just gotten easier for Grifftt's and others in rural parts of McLennan County with Waco Transit's new commuter route.

"This will open up a lot of opportunities for people to come into town that normally wouldn't," Grifftt said.

The route is designed to serve people living in China Spring, Crawford, and McGregor.

The shuttle service will run twice a day, picking up and dropping off riders at selected locations.

Waco Transit says the new route helps to bridge the gap between rural and city residents.

"We have quite a few people that live in China, Spring, McGregor — they may have transportation issues, they don't know how they're going to get in town again, to go to work, to go to school, get to doctor's appointments, and now this is just another option for them to get into town," said Mobility Coordinator, Michele Garcia.

"I'm going to do it every day, I'll be subbing at Midway High School," Grifftts said.

