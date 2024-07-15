Waco Police Department collects donations in preparation for annual Back to School Bash event

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police are hosting the annual Back to School bash on July 27.



Families with children can get backpacks full of school supplies, immunizations and haircuts at the event.

Police continue to accept donations for the event.

Child must be present at Back to School Bash to receive supplies.

Waco native Kelley McCullough believes it's important to show up for the community.

"This comes back to the my mentality that this is my hometown and it's an extension of my experience with the kids that I work with," McCullough said.

McCullough's instincts to support his community have translated into his job as a Waco ISD security guard.

"There's a lot of stuff that these kids deal with out on the street. and, these kids deserve justice," McCullough said.

On Saturday he and many others donated school supplies for the police department's fourth annual Back to School Bash.

Officer Sofie Martinez, who was there, says giving back to the community comes natural to her as a police officer.

"We want the kids on that first day of school to go with a brand new backpack, with school supplies, and have no worries to start out this school year, and so they can concentrate on making those good grades and all," Martinez said.

"The back to school bash, when we see those kids coming in with the backpacks and they're really happy about it, that is really fulfilling."

She’s worked for Waco PD for nearly three decades.

"Waco comes together, when it's time to come together. In even the worst of times, I've seen our community come together and support each other, and support us in our worst times," Martinez said.

The Back to School Bash when everyone receives the supplies is on July 27, with more than 1,500 backpacks full of school supplies.

It will be a carnival-like day with immunizations, haircuts and fun stuff for kids like inflatables and sweet treats.

