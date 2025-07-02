Waco coffee shop to feature outdoor 'parklet' as part of county safety demonstration project

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Be Kind Coffee in downtown Waco could soon offer outdoor seating in a new "parklet" as part of the Six to Fix safety demonstration projects by the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

The project will convert a single parking stall in front of the Washington Avenue coffee shop into an extended sidewalk space with seating and amenities.

"When the city approached us about potentially being part of this demonstration, it was an immediate yes," said Alex Sanchez, owner of Be Kind Coffee.

The parklet is one of six safety demonstration projects being implemented across McLennan County using $1.2 million in federal funding. The initiative aims to improve traffic patterns and create safer conditions at high-visibility locations.

"The idea was that, how do we do something more innovative to improve the traffic pattern so that it becomes safer," said Dr. Mukesh Kumar, from the Waco MPO.

Sanchez said he had already envisioned creating outdoor seating before the MPO approached him about the project.

"I think if we pull it off, it's going to be something that people are excited about. It's going to be the kind of thing that people are going to want to come to and spend time at," Sanchez said.

Beyond safety improvements, the MPO said the parklet will support local businesses and create a sense of place by making downtown more comfortable and accessible.

"Anything that we can do to be involved but also improve any part of the city was a huge blessing. Having outdoor seating, something that gets people to slow down on a busy road. It just made sense to us," Sanchez said.

The coffee shop owner emphasized that community building is central to his business mission.

"I love getting involved and being outside with friends and building community as part of a coffee shop. It's the entire reason that we're here, being able to build community with people around Waco," Sanchez said.

When asked about the importance of safety improvements, Sanchez mentioned that any accident could be a concern.

"I think any issue is an issue. And so, you know, even one accident happening is something that we would love to avoid," Sanchez said.

The Waco MPO is seeking public input on these safety demonstrations. The survey about the Six to Fix project is linked here. The safety demonstrations are expected to take two and a half years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!