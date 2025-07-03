String of car break-ins reported in Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Police are investigating several car break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning in a Lacy Lakeview neighborhood, specifically on the 300 block of North Bermuda Street and 500 block of North Oak Drive.

Residents in the area expressed their surprise at the burglaries.

"It's a really nice community, and the fact that we are having this little outbreak of crime is unfortunate, very unfortunate," Ethan Scott said.

Scott, who lives near the area, shared that he experienced a similar incident about a year ago when his neighbors spotted individuals attempting to break into a car in his driveway.

"We were, you know, inside the house, getting ready for bed, you know, my daughter and all that stuff, getting her set down, and I get a knock on my door. My neighbors had told me that someone had just tried to break into my house and that they had the police on their way," Scott said.

After that incident, Scott installed security cameras at his residence.

"Well, having a security camera gives me more of a sense of security, you know, knowing that I can look back and if anything does happen, know exactly how and when, and be able to provide you know to the police if I need to, you know that documentation," Scott said.

Police currently have no suspects or video footage of the incidents.

"Honestly, I was shocked, like the fact that it happened a year ago, and now it's happening again. Um, it's kind of scary at the same time, you know, just, you just gotta be ready for these things," Scott said.

They are asking residents with outdoor security cameras in the area to review their footage and share any relevant information.

Authorities are also reminding residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, especially firearms, and to lock their doors.

If you suspect your vehicle has been broken into, you're asked to contact Corporal Corey Ipock at 254-799-2479.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!