Waco PD partners with Southern Careers Institute to present scholarships to local students

WACO, Texas — “I’m still passionate about helping people, that’s what it’s all abouT. Help, pay it forward and help somebody else,” said Southern Careers Institute Campus Director Roy Hawkins.

Southern Careers Institution partnered with the Waco Police Department to award $8,000 in scholarships for individuals aged 18-25 seeking to better their future.

“I was looking for opportunities to help out the community and disadvantaged youth and get to them early so they have the opportunity to move up before they get into trouble,” said Roy Hawkins.

The Waco Police Department Neighborhood Engagement team chose the two recipients. The team tells us they’re striving to offer assistance to those students in need.

“With the new style of community based policing we’re able to engage the community a lot more, hear their needs, wants and concerns and we’re able to address those,” said Detective Eric Hawkins.

Detective Eric Hawkins said COVID-19 led to a high rate of violent crimes in our youth.

He said with the support from city management, administrative staff and the chief's office they are able to help prevent these crimes and give back to disadvantaged students to get them off on the right start.

“They have allowed us the privilege to be able to go out and try to rectify situations that can enhance the lives of our youth and we’re taking full advantage of that,” said Detective Hawkins.

Southern Careers Institute said financial assistance can help change the lives of our students.

“ I think it can make a huge impact. Dealing with the type of student we’re dealing with, they're disadvantaged financially. It’s an unbelievable experience to see how these young people given the opportunity financially if they get a chance can blossom,” said Roy Hawkins.

