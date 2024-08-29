Waco pastor visits Poland to minister Ukranian pastors who've been in the war zone

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco pastor is in Poland, bringing comfort to pastors who have been ministering in the war zone in Ukraine.

25 News spoke to Pastor Ramiro Pena who says the ministers themselves are in need of ministry.

When looking at the images of devastation in Ukraine as the war with Russia rages on, you might not often think of the pastors there who minister the wounded and family of the dead — that's why 75 Ukrainian pastors have left Ukraine for Poland this week for much needed rest and restoration.

"I’ve heard the relief they felt coming across the border where there are no sirens because of threats of bombs," said Pastor Ramiro Pena with Christ the King Baptist Church in Waco.

Pena is part of a small team who traveled to Poland this week to pray with the 75 Ukrainian pastors — it's a place where these spiritual leaders and their spouses can get some much needed downtime.

"All caregivers have the potential of burnout," Pastor Pena said.

Usually males between ages 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine, but these religious leaders got special permission.

Many of them are exhausted from the hardships of war.

"Just the ministry of encouragement, personal prayer and listening and caring for the trauma they’re going through," Pastor Pena said.

After Ukraine, Pastor Pena is headed to Israel to help rebuild from the Hamas attack last October.