Waco pastor travels to Israel to pray with victims

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco pastor just returned from Israel, praying with people there who fall victim to snipers and bombs.

25 News talked to Pastor Pena, who shared the story of a husband who lost his wife to terrorists.

Here’s a picture of a Waco pastor, Ramiro Pena, in Israel with his arm around a man who weeks earlier lost his pregnant wife and unborn child in a sniper attack in the West Bank.

Pastor Ramiro Pena says, his wife was traveling to the hospital on the way to deliver her 4th baby, and indiscriminately rifle shots were fired. She was hit and killed. An emergency C-section was performed, and the baby died two weeks later.

Pictures show the same man carrying his wife’s lifeless body and her family members crying over her.

The story made national headlines.

“She was helping those suffering from PTSD," Pastor Ramiro Pena said. She was much loved when she was indiscriminately murdered by terrorists. It was heart wrenching.”

Pastor Pena tells me he even went to the place where she died to pray.

Pena says, “I stopped in the highway where she was murdered to see where the sniper came and to pray for peace.”

Pastor Pena and his wife visited several sites in Israel mentioned in the Bible, reminding me that 80 percent of the Bible is based there.

While Pena was there, the French president mentioned putting a new Gaza in the heartland of Israel, an idea that did not sit well with Israel or our local pastor.

“The president of France put that forth, and Mike Huckabee, who is our ambassador to Israel, suggested to carve out some land in the French Riviera to put that there and see how they like it," Pastor Pena said.

Pastor Pena says the entire nation of Israel is still receiving sniper attacks and bombings daily.

He asks everyone to pray for peace.