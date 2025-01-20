Waco pastor and President Trump's personal pastor is in D.C. for Presidential Inauguration

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco pastor who has prayed with President Donald Trump for years, was back in Washington D.C. for the inauguration.

25 News’ Lauren Adams talked to Pastor Ramiro Pena who said the whole weekend was a celebration. Pastor Pena arrived in D.C. from Waco on Saturday to support President-Elect Donald Trump.

Pastor Pena said, “I attended a private dinner Saturday evening. Then I had meetings and galas and it was celebrations all weekend.”

Pastor Pena said he attended a powerful fireworks show on Saturday night put on by President Trump.

Pena said he listened to Donald Trump’s uplifting inauguration speech Monday saying, “People should take him at his word that really great things are on the way.”

Pastor Pena told Lauren Adams it’s been an emotional weekend because he’s walked beside Trump and prayed with him through a difficult and challenging year.

He believes Monday was a culmination of so many americans praying.

Pastor Pena said, “We are grateful for American people who stood for great principals and thankful for the leadership of Donald Trump.”

Pastor Pena’s relationship with Donald Trump began during Trump’s first time in office and he says he’ll continue to be there for President Trump as long as he’s called upon.