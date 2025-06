OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — University High School alum Kenrich Williams is an NBA Champion.

Williams becomes the first Waco born NBA player to win an NBA title.

Kenrich Williams. NBA CHAMP. pic.twitter.com/MYCBAuve4O — TCU Frog Army (@TCUFrogArmy) June 23, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder make history in winning their franchise's first NBA Championship.

The Thunder beat the Pacers 103-91 in Game 7.

