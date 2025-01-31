Waco-McLennan County Public Health District warns our community about increasing flu numbers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District warns our neighbors about increasing flu numbers.



This announcement comes after several school districts shut down due to sicknesses.

The McLennan County Public Health District reports a sharp increase in flu cases over the past few weeks.

The Public Health District offers flu vaccines on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with no appointment needed.

"We're just seeing as many people as possible," Dr. Wehmeyer said.

Dr. Van Wehmeyer with Baylor Scott & White told 25 News— that many people are coming into his clinic with flu-like symptoms.

"We're trying to take some of the burden off the urgent care facilities and the ERs," he said.

"We're seeing almost double what we saw this time last year in terms of what's been reported to us," Interim Director of the Public Health District, Stephanie Alvey, said.

We've already started seeing impacts around central Texas—with several school districts closed this week because of the number of sick kids.

"It's significantly more," Alvey said. "Last flu season was not one of our worst flu seasons. So that probably accounts for some of the drastic difference, but our peak was around this time last year."

Dr. Wehmeyer says hundreds of people are showing up every day for treatment. Baylor Scott & White says it can't provide an exact number of people being seen, but there are reports of many people needing care.

Dr. Wehmeyer told 25 News—that several factors contribute to the rise in cases in our community.

"Those are probably the two biggest items right now," he said. "One is just the natural flow of the flu through communities, and it's our time to get hit, and then there may be a decrease in vaccination rates."

To help prevent the spreading of the flu, the health district recommends:



Getting a flu shot

Washing your hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home when you're sick

Dr.Wehmeyer also said it's crucial for anyone with the flu to stay hydrated.

