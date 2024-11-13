Waco landfill taking in less trash, leaving more time to transition to new landfill located in Axtell

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Less trash is coming into Waco's current Regional Landfill this year, leaving more time for the city to transition to its new landfill near Axtell. This is mainly because the Lacy Lakeview landfill received permits back in February to ramp up operations and take in more trash.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I like it here, it's quiet,” Claude Lotriguv said.

Claude Lotriguv moved to Axtell earlier this year to be close to family. Lotriguv said he didn't know about the city of Waco’s new landfill in his neighborhood.

“I don’t have too much concern as long as there isn't any toxic waste or stuff," Lotriguv said. "It's just trash."

The new landfill is located off of FM-939 in Axtell. Claude tells me he isn't concerned as long as everything is safe for him and his family. But in the past, this new landfill received a lot of backlash at meetings and on social media from those who didn't want a landfill in our community.

“It should bring more jobs because you have to have people working there,” Claude said.

The old landfill was originally expected to hit capacity in May. However, the city of Waco Solid Waste Department updated the city council this month, saying our trash tonnage is down from last year.

The department now said it's not concerned about reaching capacity at the current landfill before the new one opens. This is mainly because the Lacy Lakeview landfill received permits back in February to ramp up operations and take in more trash.

So far, the new landfill area in Axtell has a completed entry road, with other parts under construction. It's still expected to open on time by April.

Waco’s current regional landfill off Highway 84 will close in September.

