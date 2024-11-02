Waco ISD students celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with ofrenda

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Students of all ages at Provident Heights Elementary celebrated the life of their lost loved ones for Dia De Los Muertos with an ofrenda in their school cafeteria.



Students are able to show off their culture by creating an ofrenda, which is an altar with an offering that holds a photo, some food, and a few favorite items of a family member to welcome back their souls.

The tradition is celebrated each year from October 31 st to November 2 nd . The outfits and the ofrendas are a way to remember that death doesn’t have to mean sadness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Her last words were, “Te amo mi amor” and it was really sad because she always had a smile on her face,” said Evolet Betancourt

Students at Provident Heights Elementary are remembering their loved ones this Dia De Los Muertos.

“It’s nothing bad, it’s just something we Mexicans do, we just want to see our loved ones again,” said Betancourt.

Dia De Los Muertos translates to Day of the Dead. It’s a Mexican tradition that reunites the living and the dead.

“I remember him by making an ofrenda, and by praying to him and going to church, and also when I pray, I feel like he’s next to me,” said Jade Dominguez

“We often will forget about whoever died before us, and this is just one way to bring them back for one day,” said 4th and 5th grade teacher Nelly Perez.

“Not everything related to death is scary; it means love as well, and they can think about that when they re think king about their family member who passed away, their mom, uncle, or even their pet,” said a Dual Language teacher, Yenny Vrnich

For these kids and thousands of people around the world, Dia de los Muertos is a reminder that loved ones who are no longer with us will always be remembered.

“She had passed away a few years ago, and I miss her, so I celebrate it, and I feel like she’s still in my heart,” said Provident Heights student Miguel Depaz

“Even though we don’t see them, we can feel them in our hearts,” said Betancourt.

