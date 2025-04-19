Waco ISD candidates vie for District 4 trustee position with different backgrounds, but similar priorities

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two candidates with different professional backgrounds, but similar views on key issues, are competing for the District 4 trustee position on the Waco Independent School District school board.

Dr. Peaches Henry, an educator, and Taylor Bledsoe, who comes from a business background, both identify education funding as a critical issue facing the district.

"I believe that public schools have not been well funded for a number of years now," said Henry.

Bledsoe echoed similar concerns about funding challenges.

"The number we get per student right now is $6,160 per kid, and that number has not been adjusted since 2019, and so I don't think anybody's life has gotten less expensive in the last six years," said Bledsoe.

While the candidates share views on several issues, including state funding and school vouchers, they bring different professional experiences to the race.

Bledsoe believes his business experience would be valuable to the board.

"I think that the real world, like business experience, would be super valuable on the school board. The best boards that I have served on have diversity of skill sets and diversity of perspective," said Bledsoe.

Henry emphasizes her background in education as a key qualification.

"I would like the community to know that I'm the only educator in the race that I have the experience, I have the commitment, and the dedication to Waco ISD," said Henry.

When asked about other challenges the district is facing, Henry highlighted the teacher shortage as a pressing concern.

"One of the issues that we are dealing with here in Waco, as we are across the state and indeed across the nation, is the teacher shortage. Because we have a teacher shortage. We don't have fully certified teachers in every classroom," said Henry.

Bledsoe identified literacy as another significant issue requiring attention.

"I mean, obviously the budget is the big elephant in the room, but we have a literacy problem, and I don't know that I think it's necessarily a Waco ISD problem, or even just a Waco problem, but it's a problem, and this is Waco's problem to solve," said Bledsoe.

Meanwhile, the election for Waco ISD's Trustee District 5 was canceled, and the single candidate who filed, Jim Patton, will run unopposed for the position.

Once elected, the trustees will serve three-year terms.

The general election for the City of Waco will be held on Saturday, May 3. Early voting will be held from April 22 through 29.

