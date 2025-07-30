Waco ISD Board of Trustees approves comprehensive compensation plan to attract and retain staff

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a compensation plan last week aimed at attracting and retaining top local teachers and staff.

The plan will cost nearly $5 million total, with some raises for newer teachers and other staff not covered by state funding.

Ellie Ramsey, soon to be known to her students as Ms. Ramsey, is one of Waco ISD's "zero-year" teachers who will benefit from the pay increase.

"I loved the community and the students and all of the different learning backgrounds that they come from," Ramsey said. "I think there's a lot of diversity, and that inspires me as a teacher because I can be there for all of their different areas of need. I think it only makes me a better teacher."

Ramsey interned at Bells Hill Elementary School and is now going back to teach third grade. She is one of more than 2,200 Waco ISD employees that will be getting a bump in pay, along with other benefits from the recently approved compensation plan.

One of the plan's benefits includes state-mandated raises for teachers with three or more years of experience to align with Texas House Bill 2.

Other items in the plan include teacher pay raises, relocation assistance, stipend enhancements, general pay increases, and more health benefits.

"Right now there's just a lack of teachers and so it's just been hard on all of us so any district in Waco, Texas, any district in Texas, and I'll probably venture to say across our country so it's just important that we show why it's a joy to be in education," Superintendent Dr. Spicer said.

On top of some extra compensation, around 40 new teachers, including Ramsey, were surprised with $400 from the Waco ISD Education Foundation to help set up their classrooms.

"I was very surprised. I have, you know, made my classroom wish list and I've been blessed to get lots of things, but, you know, setting up a classroom is expensive and there's things that I want to provide for my students that financially just isn't possible for a first year teacher. So this is going to help immensely," Ramsey said.

Waco ISD has filled all leadership positions, including principals, but they're still hiring teachers and paraprofessionals leading up to the start of the school year.

Another part of the compensation plan was increasing starting teacher salaries by $1,000 to $54,000 a year—another way to try and attract more teachers.

Other highlights in the plan include:

Teacher Pay Raises:



Average pay raise for teachers is 8.2 percent

$1,000 increase for first-year teachers

Up to $5,000 increases for teachers with 5+ years of experience

Adjustments align with House Bill 2 teacher retention mandates

Relocation Assistance:



Up to $ 750 for teachers relocating from 250 miles

Up to $1,000 for teachers relocating over 500 miles

Stipend Enhancements:



New $2,000 for Inclusion/Resource Dyslexia Teachers

Increases in extra duty pay for counselors, librarians, office clerks and other support staff roles

General Pay Increases:



2% raise for administrative/professional, paraprofessional, and auxiliary employees

Health Benefits:



District contribution increases to $608/month per employee

$500 annual FSA contribution for those waiving district health insurance

